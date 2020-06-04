Razorback Football Coach Sam Pittman attends Fayetteville protest

“I felt like I needed to go. I felt like in my heart, I wanted to go support our football team and support the protests.”

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As protests against racial injustice swell round the country, the sports world has looked to college football coaches, who lead teams of predominantly young African American men, to display leadership amidst uncertainty.

Scrolling through Twitter, you find statement after statement from coaches around the country, with a notable exception.

There are no press releases or black boxes on Sam Pittman’s feed. Instead of the tweets, the Arkansas coach joined his players in taking to the streets

“I think you are able to tweet, you are able to do a lot of things, but actions are strong. For me, I felt the ultimate way to address the specific situation was to become a part of a thing that could be a solution.”

Pittman joined a few players and assistant coaches at a peaceful protest in the Fayetteville square Tuesday night, then spoke to the media on Wednesday (June 3).

“It was very powerful. I was very honored to be a part of it, and I was glad I was able to go down there along with others on our coaching staff and our football team,” that he said.

Pittman says it was the opportunity for him to connect along with his team face-to-face, something the final couple months of quarantine have made impossible for the first-year head coach.

Voluntary workouts will start June 8 and as players begin to go back to campus, that he recognizes that difficult conversations are necessary.

“We’ve certainly talked about it for the last week, and we talk about it daily.”

Pittman is well known for his power to connect with players and marching alongside them will only help build that bond along with his new team, he says.

The protest in Fayetteville was largely peaceful, with hundreds ended up to the square to keep in mind George Floyd and protest racial injustice.

