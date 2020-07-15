Razor RX200 Electric Off-Road Scooter



With the trailblazing new RX200, the ride begins where the pavement ends. Beefed up to withstand tough terrain, the RX200 features off-road tires, disc brake and a new gear ratio for high-torque trail riding, making it off-road ready right out of the gate. Rip up the trails at speeds up to 12 mph (19 kmh). Features: chain-driven motor with new gear ratio for high-torque trail use, rear sprocket drive-train with freewheel for coasting with a run time of up to 40 minutes of continuous use. Also features, a twist-grip throttle and new hand-operated, rear disc brake, a lightweight steel frame and fork, riser style handlebars, soft rubber grips, triple bolt clamp, full deck grip tape, heavy duty alloy wheels with 60 PSI on/off road tires, and a retractable kickstand. Powered be a 24V (two 12V) sealed lead acid, rechargeable battery system, battery charger included. Recommended for ages 13 and older and will support a rider up to 154 pounds. Leave the pavement behind. Our line-up of off-road rides are turning the great outdoors into your personal playground. Built to withstand the punishment of tough trails and rough terrain, these hard-charging, dirt-blasting rides leave the competition in the dust. Read and understand the enclosed owner’s manual before riding. The buyer and rider of all Razor scooters are responsible for knowing and obeying all local, state and federal regulations regarding the riding and use of scooters.

