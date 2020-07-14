Razor Power Core E90 Glow Electric Scooter – Black/Red Glow – FFP



Glowing, glowing, gone! With an innovative, high-torque, hub motor and luminous lights on and below the deck, the Razor Power Core E90 Glow electric scooter offers up to 60 minutes of continuous ride time and an awesome glow wherever you go! An electroluminescent wire on deck and 6 LEDs below deck light up your ride like no other electric scooter. Just step on, kick off, and glow, feeling the power of the 90-watt, maintenance-free motor as you hit speeds of up to 10 mph (16 km/h). Lightweight and featuring an all-steel frame and fork and flat-free, airless rear tire, the Power Core E90 Glow provides an epic ride. Glow wherever you go, with the Power Core E90 Glow!

The electroluminescent wire on deck and 6 LEDs below the deck really light up your ride

Innovative Power Core technology features a 90-watt, maintenance-free, high-torque, hub motor that delivers smooth acceleration with the push of the throttle

Rechargeable 12V sealed lead-acid battery provides an extended ride time of up to 60 minutes of continuous use

Features a lightweight, all-steel frame and fork and flat-free, airless rear tire for a solid ride

Additional features include hand-operated, front brake and retractable kickstand