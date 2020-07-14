Razor Power Core E90 Electric Scooter – Green



Price: $139.99 - $97.00

(as of Jul 14,2020 14:47:10 UTC – Details)



Keep the good times rolling even longer. And by longer, we mean up to 75% more battery life than the other guys – what? Maintenance-free, high-torque, hub-drive motor – keep it rolling. At 10 amazing miles per hour, with a push-button throttle, and a kick-start in-wheel hub motor, the Power Core 90 is a maintenance free, energy efficient way to take your fun even farther. The push button throttle and up to 60 minutes of extended drive time – your freedom radius just expanded.

Hand-operated front brake and All-steel frame and fork

Urethane front wheel, airless rear wheel and retractable kick stand

Breakthrough hub motor technology

More efficient and maintenance-free

75% more ride time than similar electric scooters



