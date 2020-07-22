Razor Power Core E100 Electric Scooter – Black Deck – Purple



Enjoy a longer ride time with the Razor Power Core E100 and its innovative, in-wheel hub motor. Lighter and more efficient, the maintenance-free Power Core technology delivers 50% more ride time than the Razor E100 – up to 60 minutes of continuous use. Kick to start the high-torque hub motor and twist the throttle to feel the maxed-up power of the 100-watt motor at speeds up to 11 mph (18 km/h). The Power Core E100 features an aluminum deck and all-steel frame and fork for maximum durability, while the pneumatic front tire and airless, flat-free rear tire deliver a smooth ride with increased traction. The combination of power and efficiency makes the Power Core E100 a blast for riders ages 8 and up.

Innovative Razor Power Core in-wheel hub motor delivers smooth acceleration with a twist of the throttle

Powered by a kick-to-start, 100-watt, high-torque hub motor with no alignment, chain or belt, for a maintenance-free ride

Rechargeable 24V (two 12V) sealed lead-acid battery system provides 50% more ride time than the Razor E100, up to 60 minutes of continuous use

Features an aluminum deck and all-steel frame and fork for a solid ride that stands up to rugged use

Recommended for ages 8 and up; supports riders up to 120 pounds (54 kg)