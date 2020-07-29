Razor Power Core E100 Electric Scooter – Aluminum Deck – Red



Price: $159.99 - $144.59

(as of Jul 29,2020 00:41:34 UTC – Details)





Innovative Razor Power Core in-wheel hub motor delivers smooth acceleration with a twist of the throttle

Powered by a kick-to-start, 100-watt, high-torque hub motor with no alignment, chain or belt, for a maintenance-free ride

Rechargeable 24V (two 12V) sealed lead-acid battery system provides 50% more ride time than the Razor E100, up to 60 minutes of continuous use

Features an aluminum deck and all-steel frame and fork for a solid ride that stands up to rugged use

Recommended for ages 8 and up; supports riders up to 120 pounds (54 kg), Speed: Up to 11 mph (18 km/h)