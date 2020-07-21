Razor Power Core E100 Electric Scooter – Aluminum Deck – Red – FFP



Price: $156.76

(as of Jul 21,2020 23:04:14 UTC – Details)



Level up your ride with the power core E100 and its innovative, in-wheel hub motor. Lighter and more efficient, the maintenance free power core technology delivers 50% more ride time than the E100 – up to 60 minutes of continuous use. Kick start, twist the throttle to feel the maxed-up power of the high-torque hub motor and see what adventure awaits. Speeds up to 11 MPH with up to 60 minutes of continuous use. Features all steel frame and fork, kick start, high-torque hub motor, push-button acceleration control, hand-operated front caliper brake, foam grips, and retractable kickstand. Also, comes with a pneumatic front wheel tire and rear flat fee rubber tire for a smoother ride and increased traction. Includes 24V (two 12V) sealed lead acid, rechargeable battery and charger. Some assembly required. U. S. And international patents pending. Recommended for ages 8 and up and will support a rider up to 120 pounds. The buyer and rider of the Razor power core E100 are responsible for knowing and obeying all local, state and federal regulations regarding the riding and use of all Razor products.

Power core technology and design features 2x the increased ride time and 50% more power than the original Razor E100

Maintenance free with no alignment, no chain, and no chain tensioner needed

Features a kick start, high-torque hub motor, push-button throttle, hand-operated front caliper brake, urethane front wheel, and retractable kickstand

Speeds up to 11 mph with up to 60 minutes of continuous use

Features rear wheel drive for increased traction and control

Sport Type: Outdoor Lifestyle