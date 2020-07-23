Razor Pocket Mod Miniature Euro Electric Scooter – Vapor



Price: $429.99

(as of Jul 23,2020 07:08:23 UTC – Details)



The Razor Pocket Mod-Vapor is a miniature electric Euro-styled scooter. Vintage inspired mod design and high performance electric moto provide the perfect mix of utility and style.

Variable speed, chain driven motor for maximum power transfer

The Vapor can travel up to 10 miles on a single charge.

Large 12″ pneumatic tires and rear suspension for a smooth ride

The Vapor carries riders up to 170 lbs; Run Time: Up to 40 minutes of continuous use