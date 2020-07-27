Razor Pocket Mod Miniature Euro Electric Scooter – Sweet Pea



Cruise the side streets in style with this Euro-style electric scooter from Razor. Featuring a high-performance, chain-driven electric motor and a vintage-inspired body, the Pocket Mod can reach speeds of up to 15 miles per hour–plenty fast enough for a quick trip to the corner store or a fun ride in the country. The scooter also teams a pair of 12-inch pneumatic tires with a rear suspension system to ensure a comfortable ride. Other features include a retractable kickstand, variable-speed acceleration, a padded seat, and a built-in battery that travels for up to 10 miles on a single charge.

Dressed up in bright metallic pink and accented with handlebar streamers just for girls

12-inch pneumatic tires for maximum power transfer; retractable kickstand

Carries riders at speeds of up to 15 MPH; storage compartment under padded seat

Recommended for ages 13 and older (170-pound weight limit); 90-day warranty