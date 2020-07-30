Razor Pocket Mod Miniature Euro Electric Scooter – Hot Mod



Exclusive to Amazon.com. This Pocket Mod is a set of wheels that is sure to be the hottest accessory on the block. Vintage-inspired styling meets high performance with the classic Italian scooter design. Reminiscent of the classic Vespa, the Razor Pocket Mod Electric Scooter radiates Euro-spy chic while cruising at speeds of up to 12 mph for up to 10 miles on a single charge. It’s the perfect vehicle for short commutes, running errands or zipping down to your favorite sidewalk café.

Scaled-down European-styled scooter with powerful electric motor

Carries riders at speeds of up to 15 mph

Storage compartment under padded seat

Twelve-inch pneumatic tires for maximum power transfer; retractable kickstand

Recommended for ages 12 and older (170-pound weight limit); 90-day warranty