Razor MX400 Dirt Rocket Ride On 24V Electric Toy Motocross Motorcycle Dirt Bike, Speeds up to 14 MPH

LONG RANGE BATTERY: Rechargeable 24V (two 12V) sealed lead-acid battery system provides up to 30 minutes of continuous use while also building comfort, confidence, and control. Takes 12 hours to fully charge

SAFETY & COMFORT: The Razor Dirt Rocket MX400 electric dirt bike has spoked 12-inch pneumatic knobby tires that help soften out rough surfaces for a smooth ride and folding metal foot pegs

DURABLE & LONG-LASTING: An all-steel frame with authentic dirt bike geometry provides for a solid ride off-road with a max rider weight of 140 lbs. (64 kg)

EXTRA FEATURES: Additional features include soft rubber grips with twist acceleration control for easy acceleration, hand-operated rear brake, shatter-resistant plastic fairings, double crown fork, and retractable kickstand