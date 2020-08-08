Razor EcoSmart SUP Electric Scooter – White



Join the green revolution with the EcoSmart Scooter The Advanced Street Systems by Razor Designed for true neighborhood transportation Help reduce pollution and conserve energy with the Metro Scooter! This electric scooter combines comfortability style and functionality with its ultra-padded seat rear disc braking system adjustable handlebar rake and seat detachable luggage rack/rear fender bamboo deck and stylish powder coated frame Using standard bicycle size 16” pneumatic tube tires on spoke wheels makes for easy replacement Just twist and go with the variable speed hand throttle control and powered by a 500W extra high torque motor and 36 volt rechargeable battery system Battery weight is also balanced on center line of frame Travels up to 18 miles per hour and has a running time up to 40 minutes of continuous use

Battery-powered electric sit-down scooter with bamboo deck and powder coated frame for emissions-free transportation

500-watt extra high torque motor 36 volt electrical system variable speed throttle control

Ultra padded seat adjustable handlebar rake and seat detachable luggage rack/rear fender

Rear disc braking system standard bicycle-size 16-inch pneumatic tube tires on spoke wheels

Features rear wheel drive for increased traction and control