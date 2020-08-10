Razor E300S Adult & Teen Ride-On 24V Motorized High-Torque Power Electric Scooters, Speeds up to 15 MPH with Brakes, Pneumatic Tires, and Removable Seat, Blue (2 Pack)



Scoot around town on these cool and powerful, Razor E300S Electric Motorized Scooters with a removable cushioned seat and post. (2 Pack) Twist the throttle to crank up the fun with the Razor E300S electric scooters. Top of the line and the talk of the neighborhood, the E300S’ super-sized deck and frame are built to stand up to the adventurous abilities of responsible teen and adult riders while sitting with comfort. Leave other rides in the dust with 250 watts of high-torque, electric punch, hitting speeds up to 15 mph (24 km/h) for up to 40 minutes of continuous use. Rejuvenate with the rechargeable battery that has a short charge time. The E300S features an all-steel frame and fork for durability and larger 9-inch (229 mm), wide pneumatic front and rear tires to take the bite out of rough surfaces. And, with its twist-grip acceleration control and hand-operated, rear brake, the E300S puts power and control in your hands. Be prepared to look fly and feel the wind on your back on the Razor E300S Electric Motorized Scooter.

POWERFUL MOTOR: Powered by a 250-watt, high-torque, single-speed, chain-driven motor that delivers electrifying fun at speeds up to 15 mph (16 km/h) for adults and teens ages 13+

LONG RANGE BATTERY: Rechargeable 24V (two 12V) sealed-lead-acid battery system provides up to 40 minutes of continuous use letting you cover plenty of distance on a single charge in pursuit of fun. With a quick recharge time helping you find big-time thrills

EXTRA FEATURES: Additional features include soft rubber grips with twist acceleration control for easy acceleration, hand-operated rear brake, and retractable kickstand. The scooter also features a removable seat post and seat cushion to transition it into a stand-up ride on scooter

DURABLE & LONG-LASTING: An all-steel frame and fork provide for a solid ride that stands up to rugged use and time with a max rider weight of 220 lbs. (100 kg)

SAFETY & COMFORT: The Razor E300S has a super-sized deck and frame, length 26.2 inches (666 mm) and 8-inch (204 mm) width. The scooter is ready to roll and is perfect for meeting friends or just cruising around town. With larger 9-inch (229 mm) pneumatic front and rear tires support older riders while softening out rough surfaces for a smooth ride