From the manufacturer

Razor E300 electric scooter: There Goes The Neighborhood



Leave other rides in the dust with the Razor E300 electric scooter. Top of the line and the talk of the neighborhood, the E300’s super-sized deck and frame are built to stand up to the adventurous abilities of responsible teen and adult riders. Leave other rides in the dust with 250 watts of high-torque, electric punch, then turn the landscape into a blur at speeds up to 15 mph (24 km/h).

Designed For Older Riders



From its super-sized deck and frame to the 250-watt, high-torque, single-speed, chain-driven motor, the Razor E300 is designed to excite. Whether you’re meeting friends, or just cruising around, teen and adult riders will find big time thrills at speeds up to 15 mph (24 km/h).

The Power To Thrill



The 250-watt, high-torque, single-speed, chain-driven motor offers a cruising speed of up to 15 mph (24.km/h). The rechargeable 24V battery system provides up to 40 minutes of continuous use, letting you cover plenty of distance on a single charge in the pursuit of fun.

Uncompromised Quality



The Razor E300 electric scooter offers the quality, safety, service, and style you’ve come to expect from Razor. While there are many products out there, choose Razor, a brand America knows and trusts. Accept no imitations.

International Disclaimer:

This Razor product is produced for sale in the United States and Canada. Contact Razor for more details regarding Razor products that require service, were purchased in the United States or Canada, and are now outside the United States or Canada. On these products, which require service, consumers are responsible for all costs including shipping, resulting taxes, duties of replacement parts and local power adapters at the owner’s expense.

Speeds up to 15 mph

Up to 40 minutes of continuous use .Max weight 220 Pounds

Super-sized deck and frame

High torque, chain driven motor

Features rear wheel drive for increased traction and control