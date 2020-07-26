Razor E300 Durable Adult & Teen Ride-On 24V Motorized High-Torque Power Electric Scooter, Speeds up to 15 MPH with Brakes and Pneumatic Tires, Red



Scoot around town on this cool and powerful, red hot Razor E300 Electric Motorized Scooter. Twist the throttle to crank up the fun with the Razor E300 electric scooter. Top of the line and the talk of the neighborhood, the E300’s super-sized deck and frame are built to stand up to the adventurous abilities of responsible teen and adult riders. Leave other rides in the dust with 250 watts of high-torque, electric punch, hitting speeds up to 15 mph (24 km/h) for up to 40 minutes of continuous use. Rejuvenate with the rechargeable battery that has a short charge time. The E300 features an all-steel frame and fork for durability and larger 9-inch (229 mm), wide pneumatic front and rear tires to take the bite out of rough surfaces. And, with its twist-grip acceleration control and hand-operated, rear brake, the E300 puts power and control in your hands. Be prepared to look fly and feel the wind on your back on the Razor E300 Electric Motorized Scooter.

POWERFUL MOTOR: Powered by a 250-watt, high-torque, single-speed, chain-driven motor that delivers electrifying fun at speeds up to 15 mph (16 km/h) for adults and teens ages 13+

LONG RANGE BATTERY: Rechargeable 24V (two 12V) sealed-lead-acid battery system provides up to 40 minutes of continuous use letting you cover plenty of distance on a single charge in pursuit of fun. With a quick recharge time helping you find big-time thrills

EXTRA FEATURES: Additional features include soft rubber grips with twist acceleration control for easy acceleration, hand-operated rear brake, and retractable kickstand

DURABLE & LONG-LASTING: An all-steel frame and fork provide for a solid ride that stands up to rugged use and time with a max rider weight of 220 lbs. (100 kg)

SAFETY & COMFORT: The Razor E300 has a super-sized deck and frame, length 26.2 inches (666 mm) and 8-inch (204 mm) width. The scooter is ready to roll and is perfect for meeting friends or just cruising around town. With larger 9-inch (229 mm) pneumatic front and rear tires support older riders while softening out rough surfaces for a smooth ride