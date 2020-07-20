Razor E200S Seated Electric Scooter – Teal



Price: $249.99

(as of Jul 20,2020 23:18:00 UTC – Details)



Get around with power and style on this cool electric scooter by Razor. The Razor E200s Seated Electric Scooter includes everything that parents and teens have loved in the past with new teal styling. Featuring a comfortable padded seat post, that is easily removable for stand-up riding. Boasting a high-torque, ultra-quiet single speed chain-driven motor, and a handy twist-grip throttle, the E200s is the perfect device for pre-teens and teens wanting to zip over to a friend’s house or head to the park. Unlike Razor’s E100 scooters, whose motor requires a small manual kickoff, E200s starts off from a standing position. Once on the move, its powerful 200 watt electric motor ramps up to 12 miles per hour – fast enough to have fun, but not fast enough to be a menace on the street or sidewalk. And thanks to the long-lasting 24 volt rechargeable battery system, which takes about twelve hours to fully charge, riders can cruise for up to 40 minutes of continuous use. Other details include a retractable kickstand, a hand-operated front brake, and a pair of large 8-inch pneumatic tires to ensure a smooth ride while you zip around the neighborhood. The E200s is recommended for ages 13 and older and offers a maximum weight capacity of 220 pounds. Scooter includes with a UL Approved battery charger, and all the tools needed for its light assembly, and is backed by a 90-day warranty. Assembled E200s measures 37” x 16” x 42” (L x W x H) and weighs 40 pounds. The buyer and rider of the E200s scooter are responsible for knowing and obeying all local, state, and federal regulations regarding the riding and use of scooters. Razor offers a range of electric scooters for ages eight to adult (E100, E200 and E300) – just match your age and weight to find your power ride.

Boasting a high-torque, ultra-quiet chain-driven motor, and a handy twist-grip throttle

Powered by a long lasting rechargeable 24V Seal battery system

Features a hand operated rear brake, spring loaded kickstand, large 8-inch pneumatic tires, and a removable ridding seat

High-performance motor with speeds up to 12Mph

Features rear wheel drive for increased traction and control