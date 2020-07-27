Razor E200 Electric Scooter – White



Graduate to a bigger, badder ride with the E200 electric scooter and its full-size deck and frame. Designed for riders ages 13 and up, the E200 matches its bigger size with its powerful, 200-watt, hightorque, single-speed, chain-driven motor to thrill older riders. Hitting speeds up to 12 mph (19 km/h) for up to 40 minutes of continuous use, the E200 is perfect for a solo adventure or a cruise with friends, with the range to tackle both. The E200 features an all-steel frame and fork for durability, while the 8”.(200 mm), pneumatic front and rear tires help take the bite out of rough surfaces. And, with its twistgrip acceleration control and hand-operated, rear brake, the E200 puts power and control in your hands.

With its full-size deck and frame, the E200 electric scooter is designed for ages 13 and up

Powered by a 200-watt, high-torque, single-speed, chain-driven motor that delivers electrifying fun at speeds up to 12 mph (19 km/h)

Rechargeable 24V (two 12V) sealed lead-acid battery system provides up to 40 minutes of continuous use

Features an all-steel frame and fork for a solid ride that stands up to rugged use

Recommended for ages 13 and up; supports riders up to 154 pounds (70 kg)