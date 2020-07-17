Razor E200 Electric Scooter – White – FFP



Get around with power and style on this cool electric scooter by Razor. The Razor E200 electric scooter includes everything that parents and teens have loved in the past with new teal styling. Boasting a high-torque, ultra-quiet single speed chain-driven motor, and a handy twist-grip throttle, the E200 is the perfect device for pre-teens and teens wanting to zip over to a friend’s house or head to the park. Unlike Razor E100 scooters, whose motor requires a small Manual kickoff, E200 starts off from a standing position. Once on the move, its powerful 200 watt electric motor ramps up to 12 miles per hour – fast enough to have fun, but not fast enough to be a menace on the street or Sidewalk. And thanks to the long-lasting 24 Volt rechargeable battery system, which takes about twelve hours to fully charge, riders can cruise for up to 40 minutes of continuous use. Other details include a retractable kickstand, a hand-operated front brake, and a pair of large 8-inch pneumatic tires to ensure a smooth ride while you zip around the neighborhood. Recommended for ages 13 and up; supports riders up to 154 pounds. Scooter includes with a UL approved battery charger, and all the tools needed for its light assembly. The buyer and rider of all Razor products are responsible for knowing and obeying all local, state and federal regulations regarding the riding and use of all Razor products.

With its full-size deck and frame, the E200 electric scooter is designed for ages 13 and up

Powered by a 200-watt, high-torque, single-speed, chain-driven motor that delivers electrifying fun at speeds up to 12 mph (19 km/h)

Rechargeable 24V (two 12V) sealed lead-acid battery system provides up to 40 minutes of continuous use

Features an all-steel frame and fork for a solid ride that stands up to rugged use

8” (200 mm), pneumatic front and rear tires help soften out rough surfaces for a smooth ride