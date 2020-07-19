Razor E200 Electric Scooter – Teal



The Freedom to Go. Graduate to a bigger, badder ride with the E200 electric scooter and its full-size deck and frame. Designed for riders ages 13 and up, the E200 matches its bigger size with extra power to thrill older riders with its smooth acceleration and speeds up to 12 mph (19 km/h). With up to 40 minutes of continuous use, the E200 is perfect for a solo adventure or a cruise with friends, with the range to tackle both.Grips: Soft, rubber

High-performance motor with speeds up to 12mph.Maximum Weight- 154 Pounds. Age- 13+. Deck-Full-size – length 26 inch, width 8 inch

Scooter includes with a UL Approved battery charger, and all the tools needed for its light assembly.Grips: Soft, rubber

Initial charge time: 12 hours. Charge the battery prior to use. If the motor does not engage, replace throttle & control module

Run time: Up to 40 minutes of continuous ride time. Run time may vary depending on riding conditions, climate and/or proper maintenance.

Features rear wheel drive for increased traction and control

Battery: 24V (two 12V) sealed lead acid, rechargeable. Includes: Battery charger

Motor: 200-watt, high-torque, chain-driven