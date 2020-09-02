Razor E125 Kids Ride On 24V Motorized Battery Powered Electric Scooter Toy, Speeds up to 10 MPH with Brakes and Pneumatic Tires, Pink



The Razor E125 electric scooter is the perfect introduction to the world of electric-powered fun. Designed to help riders ages 8 and up, ease into their first motorized ride, the E125 pairs a kid-sized frame with intuitive, hand-operated throttle and brake controls and a 100-watt motor – just enough speed to thrill young riders. Hop on, kick to start, twist the throttle and get a taste of the fun and freedom of an electric-powered Razor ride. Hitting speeds up to 10 mph (16 km/h) for up to 40 minutes of continuous use, the E125 is perfect for a solo session or cruising with friends. The E125 features an all-steel frame and fork for hand-me-down durability, while the 8-inch (200 mm), the pneumatic front tire provides ample cushion to smooth out rough surfaces. Simple twist-grip acceleration control and hand-operated, front brake help kids take confident control of their ride time. If your child has the need for speed, this Razor E125 Electric Scooter is ready for the thrill.

POWERFUL MOTOR: Powered by a 100-watt, high-torque, single-speed, chain-driven motor that delivers electrifying fun at speeds up to 10 mph (16 km/h) for kids ages 8 and up

LONG RANGE BATTERY: Rechargeable 24V (two 12V) sealed-lead-acid battery system provides up to 40 minutes of continuous use while also building comfort, confidence, and control. Takes 4-6 hours to fully charge

EXTRA FEATURES: Additional features include soft rubber grips with twist acceleration control for easy acceleration, hand-operated caliper front brake, foldable handlebars, and retractable kickstand

DURABLE & LONG-LASTING: An all-steel frame and fork provide for a solid ride that stands up to rugged use and time with a max rider weight of 120 lbs. (54 kg)

SAFETY & COMFORT: The Razor E125 has a kid-sized deck and frame making it the perfect introduction to electric-powered fun. With 8-inch (200 mm), pneumatic front tire helps soften out rough surfaces for a smooth ride