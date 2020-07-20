Razor E100 Kids Ride On 24V Motorized Battery Powered Electric Scooter Toy, Speeds Up To 10 MPH With Brakes and Pneumatic Tires, Blue



Price: $179.99

(as of Jul 20,2020 15:29:54 UTC – Details)



Cruise around the neighborhood in style with the Razor E100 electric scooter. Boasting a chain-driven, high-torque motor, and a handy twist-grip throttle, the E100 is the perfect device for pre-teens and teens wanting to zip over to a friend’s house or head to the park. Unlike Razor’s E300S and E500S scooters–whose motors start from a standing position–the E100 requires a small manual kickoff to 3 miles per hour before starting (the rider presses a trigger to engage the motor). Once the rider is on the move, however, the electric motor ramps up to 10 miles per hour–fast enough to have fun, but not fast enough to be a menace on the street or sidewalk. And thanks to the long-life rechargeable battery, which takes about eight hours to fully charge, riders can cruise for up to 40 minutes at a stretch.

Sleek electric scooter with chain-driven, high-torque motor and twist-grip throttle

Requires a small manual kickoff to 3 mph before trigger engages motor

Adjustable handlebar adapts to riders of all sizes; hand-operated front brake

Motor cruises at speeds of up to 10 mph; up to 40 minutes of use per charge

Recommended for ages 8 and older (120 pounds max weight); 90-day warranty