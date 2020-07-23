Razor E100 Electric Scooter – Red



Price: $159.99 - $148.53

(as of Jul 23,2020 11:12:00 UTC – Details)



The Razor E100 electric scooter is the perfect introduction to the world of electric-powered fun. Designed to help riders ages 8 and up ease into their first motorized ride, the E100 pairs a kid-sized frame with intuitive, hand-operated throttle and brake controls and a 100-watt motor – just enough speed to thrill young riders. Hop on, kick to start, twist the throttle and get a taste of the fun and freedom of an electric-powered Razor ride. Hitting speeds up to 10 mph (16 km/h) for up to 40 minutes of continuous use, the E100 is perfect for a solo session or cruising with friends. The E100 features an all-steel frame and fork for hand-me-down durability, while the 8” (200 mm), pneumatic front tire provides ample cushion to smooth out rough surfaces. Simple twist-grip acceleration control and handoperated, front brake help kids take confident control of their ride time.

Twist-grip acceleration control and ages 8 and up; Handlebar: Height 22 (552 mm)

Boasting a high-torque, ultra-quiet chain-driven motor, and a handy twist-grip throttle

Uses a simple kick start motor and can travel at powerful speeds up to 10 mph

Features rear wheel drive for increased traction and control