Razor E100 Electric Scooter – Daisy

Powerful fun at speeds up to 10 mph! The thrill of power meets the latest technology and high-quality materials that Razor is known for – in the form of electric scooters. The E100 electric scooter is designed for ages eight and up – with a kid-sized deck and frame – and travels at speeds up to 10 miles per hour. The zero emission electric power engages a super quiet chain driven motor – applauded by neighbors everywhere. Recommended for ages 8 and up and supports riders up to 120 pounds.

Sleek electric scooter with chain-driven, high-torque motor and twist-grip throttle

Requires a small manual kickoff to 3 mph before trigger engages motor

Adjustable handlebar adapts to riders of all sizes; hand-operated front brake

Motor cruises at speeds of up to 10 mph; up to 40 minutes of use per charge

Features rear wheel drive for increased traction and control