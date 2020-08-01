Razor E-XR Electric Scooter – Grey



Price: $549.00

(as of Aug 01,2020 14:53:03 UTC – Details)



Designed to dominate local commutes with the perfect balance of performance, comfort, and control, the E-XR electric scooter is Razor’s most advanced personal electric scooter. Whether you’re commuting to work, running errands, or hitting the town, (local laws will apply) the E-XR has your urban transportation and last mile needs covered, with a range of up to 16 miles (25.6 km) or up to 60 minutes of continuous use on a single charge – an unparalleled range in the same league as a share scooter! A large, 9” (229 mm), pneumatic, shock-absorbent front tire provides an ultra-smooth, comfortable ride while the heavy-duty, steel frame and tubular, steel fork stand up to the toughest most rugged rides. Simply step on to the large and comfortable 26” (666 mm), anti-slip deck, kick-to-start, then activate the thumb throttle to engage the high-torque, brushless, hub motor. Experience the freedom of the Razor E-XR: for the Last Mile.

Razor’s most advanced personal electric scooter offers rugged, durable construction, a high-torque, brushless, hub motor, and a large, pneumatic front tire for the best in speed, comfort, and control

The thumb-activated, variable-speed, paddle control-led throttle puts the power at your fingertips

Travel in style, at speeds of up to 17 mph (27.4 km/h) for up to an incredible 60 minutes of continuous use

Large, 9” (229 mm), pneumatic front tire and 8” (204 mm), airless, flat-free rear tire softens your ride for smoothness every time

Recommended for ages 18 and up; supports riders up to 220 pounds (100 kg)