Razor E Prime Air Electric Scooter – Up to 15MPH, 8″ Air Filled Front Tire, Rear Wheel Drive, 250W Brushless Hub Motor, Lightweight 21lbs, Anti-Rattle Aluminum Folding Electric Scooter for Adults

Comfort, performance, and style? The Razor E Prime Air premium electric scooter has it all! Sporting the sophisticated design and electric efficiency of the original E Prime, the E Prime Air features a large, 8” (200 mm), pneumatic front tire that softens out rough surfaces and a sturdy aluminum frame for the smoothest ride around. Whether you’re commuting to work or running errands around town (local laws will apply) we’ve got you covered – in comfort. Some assembly required.

Large 8”, pneumatic (air-filled) front tire and 8” flat-free, airless rear tire soften even the roughest terrain for a smooth ride, every time

Cruise comfortably and safely with rear wheel drive for increased traction and control. Includes patent-pending, compact, folding technology for a smooth, quiet ride

