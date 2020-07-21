Razor DeltaWing Scooter



Cleared for Take Off. The all-new Delta Wing steps up to the next level of three-wheel action. Its drop frame, large pneumatic front tire and low-angle rear casters make the self-propelled Delta Wing a powerful yet smooth side-to-side ride, to shred sidewalks and carve up the pavement in style. The Razor Delta wing features a steel frame with high-tech polymer wings, 2 piece “Y” drop handlebar, soft rubber grips, front, hand-operated brake, large 16″ (406 mm) pneumatic front wheel, and rear wheels feature low angle trailing casters with large 125 mm wheels for drifting and spinning. Recommended for ages 6 and older and will support a rider up to 143 pounds. The radical new way to ride. Wing it, drift it, spin like crazy. Standing or sitting, these awesome three-wheel machines produce a crazy ride style that’s easy to learn. You’ll be freestyling in no time. Rip it up with a Razor ride-on. Read and understand the enclosed owner’s manual before riding. The buyer and rider of all Razor scooters are responsible for knowing and obeying all local, state and federal regulations regarding the riding and use of scooters.

