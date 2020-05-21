Razer’s new Blade Pro 17 has a 300Hz display option

Razer has introduced the 2020 model of its Blade Pro 17. Like final 12 months’s mannequin, there’s a 4K 120Hz contact display option for artistic professionals. But Razer has upgraded the gaming-focused display option to a 300Hz 1080p panel. Razer says the 4K display will cowl 100 p.c of the Adobe RGB house, and the 1080p display comes with a glare-reducing matte end.

Specs don’t look too totally different from final 12 months’s Blade Pro 17, however the new mannequin has been bumped as much as the most recent era of cellular processors from Intel and GPUs from Nvidia. Razer says they’ll make the new Blade sooner than its predecessor, each in gaming and artistic work.

It seems to be like you may get the 300Hz display with Nvidia’s RTX 2070 Max-Q or an RTX 2080 Super Max-Q, for $2,599 and $3,199, respectively. The gaming rigs include a 512GB SSD upgradeable to 2TB, whereas the creator model comes with 1TB (additionally upgradable to 2TB). There’s no RTX 2060 mannequin this time round.

The 4K mannequin solely comes with an RTX 2080 Super Max-Q; that mannequin is $3,799. All configurations include 8-core, 2.3GHz Intel Core i7-10875H processor with turbo enhance as much as 5.1GHz. They’ll additionally embrace 16GB of dual-channel RAM (DDR4).

The laptop computer has Razer’s vapor-chamber cooling system, which is a staple of higher-end Blade fashions. We discovered the system to be efficient in final 12 months’s mannequin, which didn’t get too sizzling except underneath very heavy load. It does add additional weight to the Blade, although; this one is simply over six kilos.

Finally, Razer has made a tweak to the keyboard. There are actually half-height directional keys, with the appropriate shift key prolonged above them, like how Razer’s latest Blade 15 and Blade Stealth updates have. Previously, the up arrow was squeezed between the shift key and the ahead slash. The format gave Verge reviewer Cameron Faulkner a lot of grief, saying it tripped him up “about once every five minutes.” (There’s per-key RGB lighting, too).

Design-wise, the 2020 Pro 17 doesn’t look too totally different from final 12 months’s mannequin; you may see the identical pretty skinny bezels and speaker grilles on both facet of the keyboard. But we discovered that the 2019 Pro didn’t fairly ship the efficiency its hefty price ticket led us to count on; we weren’t in a position to attain the display’s FPS ceiling in 4K decision with out bumping down the graphics. It’ll be attention-grabbing to see whether or not a new era of {hardware} does a higher job.

The new fashions might be obtainable later this month.