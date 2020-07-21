Razer Raiju Ultimate 2019, Wireless and Wired Gaming Controller with Mecha Tactile Action Buttons, Interchangeable Parts, Quick Control Panel and RGB Chroma Lighting



The Razer Raiju Ultimate 2019 Edition is the wireless PS4 controller that allows advanced customisation via our own mobile app. Whether it’s remapping multi-function buttons or adjusting sensitivity options, you have full control from the palm of your hand. Take it further with interchangeable thumbsticks, and choose either a tilting or individual D-Pad button layout. Enable functions on the fly with a quick control panel and activate Hair Trigger Mode for quick-firing action. Comes with 3 connectivity modes: PS4, USB and PC without manual repairing for optimal efficiency also features wired mode. Please note that packaging are same between 2018 and 2019 version

With latest firmware 1.05 update (see video) for optimal performance

Razer mecha-tactile action buttons, soft cushioned touch with tactile feedback

Interchangeable thumbsticks, D-pad and quick control panel for advanced customisation

Enhanced App configuration to easily fine-tune control options

Multi-function buttons and hair trigger mode for the competitive advantage

Approximate size: 106 mm (Length) x 155 mm (Width) x 66 mm (Height)

System Requirements : PS4 or PC (Windows 7 and above) , Mobile app for iOS 9.0 and Android 6.0 (or higher)