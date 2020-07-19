Razer Ornata Chroma Gaming Keyboard: Hybrid Mechanical Key Switches – Customizable Chroma RGB Lighting – Individually Backlit Keys – Detachable Plush Wrist Rest – Programmable Macro Functionality



The Razer Ornata Chroma features the all-new Razer Mecha-Membrane that combines the best of both membrane rubber domes and mechanical switches to deliver a typing experience unlike anything before. While traditional rubber dome keyboards are known for their soft cushioned touch, they fail to deliver accurate tactility due to their mushy feel and lack of actuation control. On the other hand, mechanical switches deliver fast actuations and distinct tactile feedback but cause fatigue during extended gaming sessions.

The #1 Best-Selling Gaming Peripherals Manufacturer in the US Source – The NPD Group U S Retail Tracking Service Keyboards Mice PC Headset/Pc Microphone Gaming Designed based on dollar sales Jan 2017- Dec 2019

High-Performance Mecha-Membrane Switches Provides the tactile feedback of mechanical key press on a comfortable soft-cushioned membrane rubber dome switch suitable for gaming

Ultimate Personalization & Gaming Immersion with Razer Chroma Fully syncs with popular games Razer hardware Philips Hue and gear from 30+ partners supports 16 8 million colors on individually backlit keys

Fully Programmable Macro Support Razer Hypershift allows for all keys and keypress combinations to be remapped to execute complex commands

Ergonomic Magnetic Wrist Rest Made of soft-touch leatherette to maximize comfort over extended gaming sessions with built-in magnets for convenient alignment

Durable Construction Supports up to 80 million clicks backed by a 2-year