Razer made a special heat dissipating case for the Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra

The Razer Arctech is a series of phone cases for the iPhone and Razer Phone 2. The business has actually now introduced 2 brand-new designs for the Galaxy Note20 and the Galaxy Note20 Ultra.

Similar to other Arctech cases, the Razer Arctech Pro for the Note20 series functions Razer’s trademarked Thermaphene cooling innovation, which includes a thermally conductive layer sandwiched in between the inner lining and the perforated outside. The heat is then dissipated through the perforations on the back.











Razer Arctech Pro for Note20 Ultra

Additionally, Razer claims the case is drop accredited, although does not rather define what specific accreditation. There’s likewise an anti-bacterial covering on the beyond the case to avoid development of germs. The Arctech Pro includes 2-years of service warranty.

The Arctech Pro is priced at $45 for the Note20 or Note20 Ultra variation. You can have it in any color you desire as long as it’s black (and green).

