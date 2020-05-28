Razer brings its updated keyboard to the newest Blade 15

Razer has introduced its new Blade 15 Studio Edition, a high-powered, high-priced laptop computer for inventive professionals. Razer calls it “a mobile workstation tailored to meet the needs of every type of creator from audio engineer to VFX artist.”

There are a few spec bumps to word, however the characteristic that I’m most enthusiastic about is the updated keyboard structure.

A supply of grief for some Blade house owners over the previous yr has been Razer’s keyboard layouts. Specifically, Blades have been infamous for squeezing the up directional key to the left of the shift key. This could sound like a small design alternative, however Verge reviewer Cameron Faulkner discovered himself by chance hitting the arrow when he meant to hit shift or query mark all the time when testing final yr’s Blade Pro 17.

Fortunately, Razer has heard our prayers and is bringing a brand new structure to some Blade releases this yr. The Blade 15 Studio is one recipient; it consists of an prolonged shift key with all 4 arrow keys beneath. You can see how significantly better it appears in the render beneath.

The Blade additionally has a brand new chip that may excite energy customers: the eight-core Core i7-10875H. That’s the similar processor that’s in the creator-focused Gigabyte Aero 15 I examined just a few weeks in the past. That machine bought glorious ends in each gaming and productiveness work.

Like final yr’s iteration, the new Blade additionally consists of Nvidia’s Quadro RTX 5000 Studio Edition graphics card with 16GB of RAM (GDDR6). Also borrowed from final yr’s mannequin is a 15.6-inch 4K OLED contact show with a response time of simply 1ms, which Razer says covers 100 p.c of the DCI-P3 colour area. And it’s a nice-looking machine, with slim 4.99mm bezels and a compact aluminum chassis that’s simply 0.7 inches thick.

You should purchase configurations now beginning at $4,299.