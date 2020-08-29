Razer Blade Pro 17 review: big, bold, and powerful

The Razer Blade Pro 17 is far from anUltrabook It’s simply over 6 pounds and boasts a 17- inch screen, an H-series processor, and a top-end RTX GPU.

But it’s got an Ultrabook- y ambiance to it. Like its smaller sized equivalents in the Blade line, the Pro 17 is elegant and expert, doing not have the bells and whistles you may anticipate to see on a big video gaming laptop computer. The chassis is all black and all aluminum, with Razer’s logo design including a smooth splash of green to the cover. The keyboard, while vibrant, is stylish and controlled.

(*17 *). Verge Score 8.5 out of 10