Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop: Intel Core i7-9750H 6 Core, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, 15.6″ FHD 144Hz, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, CNC Aluminum, Chroma RGB Lighting, Thunderbolt 3, 9th Gen i7-9750H

The Razer Blade 15 is an ultra compact NVIDIA GeForce GTX powered laptop that features the latest 9th Gen Intel Core i7 6 core processor, to deliver amazing performance and portability. The 15.6″ thin bezel Full HD display provides an immersive and insanely fast visual experience for gaming and beyond.

Fully loaded: 15.6″ Full HD, 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti , 256GB PCIe SSD, 16GB RAM, thin and compact CNC aluminum unibody (0.78″ x 9.25″ x 13.98″), anodized Black finish.

Edge-to-edge action: Colorful and accurate visuals to the thin bezel factory calibrated 15.6″ full HD display, for an immersive experience.

Packed with power: Driven by the latest 9th Gen Intel processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, and paired with accessible 16GB dual-channel memory and fast 256GB SSD storage, for amazing performance.

Precision crafted: CNC aluminum unibody houses incredible performance in the most compact footprint possible, while remaining remarkably durable and just 0.78″ thin.

Ready to connect: Plug in multiple USB 3.1 devices directly, expand the view on up to 3 external displays via Thunderbolt 3, MiniDisplayPort and HDMI, and Gigabit Ethernet, for a desktop-class experience.