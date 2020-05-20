Razer announces Opus, a THX-certified pair of nice-looking, noise-cancelling headphones

Today, Razer is revealing a brand-new item that’s fairly brand-new for its fanbase. Razer’s branding photo is identified with RGB LEDs as well as the triple-snake logo design, yet the brand-new Razer Opus headphones do not have either of these points. The Razer Opus is a pair of $200 headphones with an around-ear fit, advanced style, as well as sound termination with a THX accreditation for theater-life audio high quality.

Razer coordinated with THX as well as ran substantial screening in order for the Opus to make its THX accreditation. “The result is a high-performance cordless earphone that supplies a abundant, well balanced soundstage, clear vocals, as well as deep impactful bass maximized for songs, video games, as well as films, ” claims Peter Vasay, Head of THX Certification.

The Opus headphones make use of luxurious leatherette (faux-leather) ear mugs as well as a headband pillow for a comfortable fit. The Opus headphones are ranked for 25 hrs of playback with ANC on in a solitary cost. These headphones attribute wear discovery for play/pause, 40 mm chauffeurs, Bluetooth 4.2 connection, with assistance for AAC, APTX, A2DP, AVRCP, as well as HFP codecs. You can likewise utilize them as analog headphones by means of a 3.5 mm earphone cord.

Razer utilizes an “Advanced Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation ” system, which utilizes a overall of 4 microphones. Each earcup has one microphone outside, as well as one on the within. The crossbreed component of it is that the energetic sound cancelling assists the easy dampening of noise that accompanies the seal of the earcups when you placed them on.

The Opus are Razer’s trip right into a way of living classification of items that aren’t especially meant for its key fanbase: hardcore players. With the Opus, Razer intends to accommodate clients that have actually expanded with the brand name as well as are trying to find something to make use of not just in-game, yet in the real life. With the Razer Opus, the firm intends to equal various other headphones of a traveling as well as way of living classification like Bose, Sony, as well as Beats.

The Razer Opus headphones are readily available fromRazer com as well as Amazon beginning today for $199 or $210 in either Midnight Blue orBlack It ‘ll be readily available in North America, Europe, China, as well as Asian Pacific markets. It features a lugging situation (as well as the headphones are collapsible) that includes a 3.5 mm earphone cable, USB-C billing cord, aircraft adapter, as well as a USB-C to USB-A adapter– simply in situation you have not completely transitioned to USB-C.

