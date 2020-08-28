Rayshard Brooks’ Widow Hopeful LeBron James, NBA Boycott Sparks Change



Rayshard Brooks‘ widow can’t be more appreciative for LeBron James and the rest of the NBA deciding with their boycott … and she’s hopeful real change is on its method.

Tomika Miller informs TMZ … she beamed with pride after the Lakers and the rest of the NBA groups chose to boycott Wednesday’s championship game to accentuate authorities cruelty following the shooting of Jacob Blake and the 17-year-old who supposedly shot and killed 2 protesters in Kenosha, WI.

Tomika states there’s a substantial distinction in between her deciding at her office versus the NBA— and numerous MLB, WNBA and MLS groups for that matter– boycotting video games. The size of the platform matters, and she states it brings a larger spotlight on the predicament of Black Americans.

Tomika stated the gamers’ actions let individuals like her understand the “little people” are not forgotten by the fortunate. As you understand by now, Tomika’s spouse, Rayshard, was shot in the back and killed in June after police officers discovered him asleep at the wheel at an Atlanta drive-thru.