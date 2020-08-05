Rayshard Brooks’ widow ‘baffled’ as DA wants ex-officer’s bond revoked for vacation trip to Florida

“I was baffled when I heard about this. It was very hurtful. It let me know that Officer Rolfe did not care about what the judge had laid down, as well as caring about how anyone else would feel,” Tomika Miller stated.

“I’m hurt, and again, I’m just wondering when will justice be served? When will things change? It hurts, and I feel like something should be done.”

Rolfe is charged with murder in the deadly June 12 shooting of Brooks at a Wendy’s parking area. He was released on $500,000 bond last month.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard argued Tuesday that Rolfe breached his bond by taking a trip to Florida without informing the state of his strategies prior to leaving, according to a movement.

The bond order “expressly states that the Defendant is only allowed to leave home for medical, legal, or work related obligations. Thus, (the) Defendant has clearly shown that he will not abide by the conditions of bond imposed by the Court,” the movement stated, asking that Rolfe’s bond be revoked. The order likewise sets a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew. CNN has actually connected to Rolfe’s lawyer for remark. ‘What’s great for the goose …’ Miller’s lawyer, L. Chris Stewart, has actually never ever seen a case like this one, he stated, including it’s frustrating and informing that Rolfe would go on vacation– not just due to the fact that he’s charged with …

