Rayshard Brooks Shooting, District Attorney to Announce Possible Charges

The Fulton County District Attorney, Paul Howard, is placed to hold a press briefing where it is expected he’ll announce charges contrary to the Atlanta PD officer who shot Rayshard Brooks … and we’re streaming it live.

Garrett Rolfe may be the cop who fired on Brooks while chasing him. According to Brooks’ autopsy … his reason for death was 2 gunshot wounds to the back, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Video of the incident shows Brooks was shot by Rolfe within a chase in a Wendy’s parking lot, after Brooks had obtained one of the officer’s Tasers and was attempting to flee arrest adhering to a failed breathalyzer test.

Body cam footage from the other officer involved, Devin Brosnan, unveiled what happened leading up to the struggle to arrest Brooks and subsequent shooting.

The 27-year-old spoke cordially with the officers for a few minutes, as Rolfe explained that he was investigating him for drinking and driving. Brooks admitted to drinking a little earlier at his daughter’s birthday party, and offered to leave his car behind and walk home.



Play video content



TMZ.com

Rolfe kept pushing for Brooks to take a breathalyzer, and eventually, Brooks agreed to blow in to one. At that point, Rolfe decided to place cuffs on him … but challenging ensued.

As both cops fought to keep Brooks down, he managed to grab one of their Tasers and run off. Rolfe gave chase, and when Brooks reached right back to aim the Taser at him … Rolfe fired shots along with his real gun, killing Brooks.



Play video content



@Oskaer__13/Twitter