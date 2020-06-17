Rayshard Brooks shooting: Atlanta officer charged with felony murder | US news

The Atlanta officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in the back following the fleeing man pointed a stun gun in his direction faces 11 charges, including felony murder. a prosecutor said Wednesday.

The shooting sparked new demonstrations in Georgia’s capital against police brutality, after occasionally turbulent protests in response to George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis had largely simmered down. The Atlanta police chief, Erika Shields, resigned significantly less than 24 hours after Brooks died.

Fulton county district attorney Paul Howard made the announcement about officer Garrett Rolfe within a news conference. Rolfe had already been fired after that he fatally shot Brooks, 27, on Friday night.

Brooks’s widow, Tomika Miller, attended the news conference along with her attorneys, Justin Miller and L Chris Stewart.

The news came as Republicans on Capitol Hill unmasked a package of police reform measures and the movement to eliminate Confederate monuments and other racially offensive symbols reached America’s breakfast dining table, with the maker of Aunt Jemima syrup and pancake mix dropping the 131-year-old brand.

Police were called to a Wendy’s junk food restaurant over complaints of a car blocking the drive-thru lane. An officer found Brooks asleep behind the wheel of the car and called for still another officer to accomplish field sobriety testing.

Police human body camera video shows Brooks and officers having a comparatively calm and respectful conversation for significantly more than 40 minutes before things rapidly turned violent. Brooks wrestled with officers, snatched one of their stun guns and turned and pointed it at one of them as he ran through the parking lot.

An autopsy unearthed that Brooks was shot twice in the rear.