Rayshard Brooks remembered as a hard-working father kept down by a racist legal system

“Ray had overcome his circumstances. He was working hard to become the best provider, caretaker, community builder, father, husband, son, brother and relationship agent he could possibly be,” she said. “The justice system and systemic racism that exists made it fairly impossible for him to try to live a prosperous life well after he had paid his debt.”

In one instance, a coworker’s car broke down and Brooks got off his bike and walked along side the coworker for two hours.

“That’s the type of man Ray was. He looked out for everyone,” she said.

The Rev. Raphael G. Warnock, the senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church and a Democratic candidate for people Senate, noted Brooks was killed while running away and George Floyd was killed by police while complying.

“If your skin is the weapon and your complexion is the crime, what do you do to stay alive? Comply like George Floyd? Or run like Rayshard Brooks? I’m not asking for a friend, I’m asking for myself and my nieces and my nephews and my children,” that he said.

“This country has become too accustomed and comfortable with black people dying. That’s what we mean when we say Black Lives Matter. It is a way of saying see our humanity.”

King’s daughter, the Rev. Bernice A. King, said she knew the pain of growing up without a father.

“Rayshard Brooks’ life matters and he should have been able to live, to enjoy his family and watch his kids grow into adulthood,” she said. “And the officers should have gone home that night without blood on their hands.”

King said that it had been especially troubling that Brooks was killed in a city that’s home to “civil and human rights.”

“This happened in the city that has been known as the black mecca. This happened in the city whose grounds are known for America and the world warrior of peace, my daddy, Martin Luther King, Jr., who taught us that true peace is not merely the absence of tension but it is the presence of justice. Therefore, there can be no peace in Atlanta nor anywhere in our nation where there is no justice.”

Rev. Bernice King then raised her fist in the air while saying, “No justice, no peace.”

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Stacey Abrams, the former top Democrat in the Georgia House, were also in attendance, and gospel singers Smokie Norful, Tamela Mann and Kurt Carr performed at the service.

Struggle to overcome imprisonment and probation

“I just feel like some of the system could, you know, look at us as individuals,” that he said. “We do have lives, you know, was just a mistake we made, you know, and, you know, not, not just do us, as if we kare animals. You know, lock us away.”

Brooks told the interviewer he was arrested for false imprisonment and financial credit card fraud. He said his public defender told him he could get 10 years, so he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a year in prison.

“I’m like, ‘oh my God, I have kids out here’ … so I’m trying to do the best option I can to be back to society,” he said.

As part of a plea deal, Brooks pleaded guilty in 2014 to charges of false imprisonment, simple battery/family, simple battery and felony cruelty/cruelty to children, and he was sentenced to 1 year in prison and six years on probation, according to court public records. Two years later, that he was repaid to prison for 12 months for violating his probation.

The Rev. Warnock said that the video of Brooks’ comments was heartbreaking.

“He talks about how hard it is to come back, to recover when you return. He was trying. He had been digging his way back. And he knew that night that he could very well lose his liberty,” Warnock said. “Afraid of losing his liberty, that he lost his life, running from a system that too often makes slaves out of people.

“This is much larger than the police. This is about a whole system that cries out for renewal and reform.”

Other speakers spoke about his personality and love of music and dancing. Rochelle Gooden, his mother-in-law, said Brooks had a wide smile and fondly recalled his love for old-school music like Al Green.

His cousin, Jymaco Brooks, said Rayshard Brooks was the type of individual who would always make you laugh.

“All that he wanted to do was smile, crack jokes, dance a little bit and live,” he said.

The fatal shooting

Brooks died after that he was shot in the trunk on June 12 by Atlanta officer Garrett Rolfe.

The incident began when officer Devin Brosnan taken care of immediately a Wendy’s restaurant to get Brooks asleep in his car in the drive-through lane.

After a calm, lengthy interaction, Brooks failed a sobriety test, so when police moved to handcuff him, that he resisted and tried to fight off the officers. During the fight, Brooks took among the officers’ Tasers, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Video of the incident shows him running away, and he seems to turn and point the Taser toward one of the officers. The officer, Rolfe, then fired his handgun 3 times, striking Brooks twice in the back as well as hitting a nearby occupied vehicle.

Rolfe was fired and Brosnan was positioned on administrative duty

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard charged Rolfe with felony murder and 10 other accounts and charged Brosnan with aggravated assault for allegedly standing on Brooks’ shoulders as he lay dying.