Rayshard Brooks: police body-cam footage shows buildup to fatal shooting – video | US news

By
Jasyson
-

Footage from Garrett Rolfe and Devin Brosnan shows the officers approaching Rayshard Brooks in his car, that was parked in a Wendy’s drive-in lane, and asking him to move it. They question him and make him take a breathalyser test. The officers then attempt to arrest and handcuff Brooks, leading to a scuffle, which culminates in his shooting. The interaction lasted about 45 minutes. The footage in this video has been edited for length

Source link

Post Views: 12

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR