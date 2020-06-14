Rayshard Brooks: police body-cam footage shows buildup to fatal shooting – video | US news

Footage from Garrett Rolfe and Devin Brosnan shows the officers approaching Rayshard Brooks in his car, that was parked in a Wendy’s drive-in lane, and asking him to move it. They question him and make him take a breathalyser test. The officers then attempt to arrest and handcuff Brooks, leading to a scuffle, which culminates in his shooting. The interaction lasted about 45 minutes. The footage in this video has been edited for length