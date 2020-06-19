Rayshard Brooks: Officer accused in fatal shooting is moved from a jail

Both officers choose to go to the fast-food restaurant to react to a complaint that Brooks, 27, was parked and asleep in the drive-through lane. He failed a sobriety test, and when they tried to arrest him, that he scuffled with them and grabbed Brosnan’s Taser, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

A video of the incident shows Brooks running as that he appears to point the Taser in the direction of Rolfe, who shoots him twice in the back.

Attorneys for both men issued forceful statements defending their clients’ actions that night. In an interview with MSNBC, Brosnan said he has “full faith” in the criminal justice system.

“I think this is a tragic event and it’s … a total tragedy that a man had to lose his life that night,” he said. “My initial encounter with him, I felt he was friendly. He was respectful. … He seemed like someone who potentially needed my help. I was really just there to see what I could do for him, make sure he was safe.”

Brosnan’s attorneys criticized the rush to charge their client, saying he briefly put his foot on Brooks’ arm to be sure he failed to access a weapon. They said that he also performed CPR, put anticoagulant in Brooks’ wounds and applied compression bandages.

He’s cooperated with all investigators and plans to meet with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in a few days. But he is not likely to answer the district attorney’s questions while they bring false charges against him, his lawyer Don Samuel said.

In an interview with CNN’s Don Lemon on Thursday night, the district attorney reiterated that he expects Brosnan to cooperate with prosecutors.

“I realize that this young man is … getting a lot of pressure from a lot of groups and some of his colleagues,” Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said. “My expectation is when we move to the next level, I would expect him to follow through with what he has already promised.”

Some officers won’t leave precinct

If convicted of felony murder, Rolfe faces death. But Howard said he’ll perhaps not seek capital punishment.

He also faces five counts of aggravated assault, four counts of violating his oath of office and one count of criminal damage to property.

Prosecutors have said he kicked Brooks as he lay on the ground fighting for his life. But his lawyers have demanded to see a video of him doing that — not just the still photo released by Howard.

“If there was a video of my client kicking Mr. Brooks, you would have seen it,” attorney Lance LoRusso told Fox News. “(Howard) shows a still, and one leg is planted and the other one’s bent. He could be leaning down to try to give him first aid. It could have been when he was trying to evaluate whether he needed handcuffs.”

Rolfe reacted after he thought he “heard a gunshot and saw a flash in front of him,” and feared for his safety and that of the civilians around him, his lawyers said.

Brooks’ family applauded the charges contrary to the officers as a good first step, but said they don’t really guarantee a conviction.

“This is not the finish line. This is the starting point. Yes, we appreciate and we commend the DA’s office for charging these officers appropriately, but that’s just step one,” attorney Justin Miller said. “As you know, that doesn’t always result in convictions.”

The department denied it, but a police union director backed the accounts by CNN sources. In some instances, officers were refusing to leave their precincts unless a fellow police required backup.