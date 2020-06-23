Rayshard Brooks funeral set for Atlanta, as Kentucky and New York vote – live updates | US news

06:43
The Associated Press is reporting {that a} Baltimore restaurant issued an apology Monday after a video confirmed a black girl and her son being denied service due to the boy’s garments, whereas a white baby dressed the same approach had been served.
The Atlas Restaurant Group, which owns Ouzo Bay, posted the apology on Facebook, saying it was disturbed by the incident and had put the supervisor seen within the video on “indefinite leave.”
This ought to by no means have occurred. We are sickened by this incident. We sincerely apologize to Marcia Grant, her son and everybody impacted by this painful incident.
The video posted by Marcia Grant exhibits her son sporting athletic shorts, sneakers and an Air Jordan T-shirt. The unidentified supervisor tells Grant that her son’s outfit violates the restaurant’s gown code.
Grant turns her digicam towards a white boy on the restaurant sporting a graphic T-shirt and comparable-wanting shorts who was being served, however the supervisor replies the kid wasn’t sporting shorts like Grant’s son.
Atlas stated they have been instantly altering their coverage in order that youngsters ages 12 and beneath aren’t topic to the gown code and stated the gown code wasn’t “intended to be discriminatory.”
Kentucky and New York are voting immediately in what are going to be uncommon primaries. Both of them have been delayed because of the coronavirus outbreak, and with Donald Trump and Joe Biden primarily confirmed as presidential nominees, there’s not a lot curiosity on the prime of the poll.
We additionally received’t be getting the leads to wherever close to the standard timescale both. Mail-in ballots in Kentucky have till 27 June to be obtained, and in New York that deadline is 30 June – offered they’re put up-marked 23 June on the newest.
Two of the most important counties in Kentucky, Jefferson and Fayette, which embody Louisville and Lexington respectively, have already stated they won’t be releasing any outcomes till 30 June.
But if there isn’t a lot at stake for presidential candidates, that’s not true of the remainder of the slate, particularly in New York. Jonathan Easley and Julia Manchester have been reporting for The Hill on how Democrats in New York are bracing for a turbulent election day.
They say that there’s rising consensus hat Rep. Eliot Engel, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, will lose to Jamaal Bowman, “potentially giving progressives their biggest primary victory of the cycle.”
You can learn in regards to the state of the race in New York right here: The Hill – NY Democrats brace for primary night stunners
Today, in partnership with Consumer Reports and others, the Guardian is launching a one-12 months sequence of investigations highlighting the US water disaster. America’s water disaster is wanting on the challenges many within the US face gaining access to protected, clear, reasonably priced water, and the injustices of these most in danger.
Bernie Sanders and Brenda Lawrence have written a joint op-ed, saying:
Not solely do Americans need to take care of poor-high quality and typically poisonous ingesting water, we’ve got the “privilege” of paying an arm and a leg for it. Furthermore, because of the financial meltdown attributable to the coronavirus, thousands and thousands of Americans who don’t know the place their subsequent paycheck will come from are actually prone to shedding their water service. It shouldn’t be a radical thought to say that every one households ought to have the ability to defend themselves from the coronavirus and different diseases by practising good handwashing and hygiene with reasonably priced, clear water of their properties.
Read it right here: Bernie Sanders and Brenda Lawrence – Clean water ought to be an American human proper, not a authorities revenue machine
Good morning, welcome to our live protection of US politics. Here’s what we are able to count on developing.
Today will see the emotional funeral of Rayshard Brooks on the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia. Brooks was killed by police on 12 June.
Donald Trump will probably be seeking to re-energise his re-election marketing campaign after his Tulsa catastrophe with a visit to Arizona and a go to to the border wall.
Joe Biden will probably be collaborating in a digital fund-raiser with former president Barack Obama. It is the primary time the 2 have appeared collectively since Obama endorsed him in April.
We can count on lengthy traces in Kentucky for a main the place authorities have drastically decreased the variety of polling places in response, they are saying, to the coronavirus outbreak. New York votes as nicely.
