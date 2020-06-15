Rayshard Brooks’ Family Speaks Out About Death at Hands of Atlanta Cop

Rayshard Brooks‘ family are discussing his killing in public for the first time since he was gunned down Friday night … and we’re streaming their remarks live.

Waiting for the permission to load the Facebook Video.

The Brooks family are coming to the podium in Atlanta, where they’ll discuss losing their loved one needlessly and blindly at the hands of 2 police … one of whom opened fire on Rayshard, shooting him twice in the trunk, as that he attempted to flee arrest in a Wendy’s parking lot.

In the body cam footage, you see Rayshard was cooperative with the officers once they found him sleeping in his car. He explained that he’d just originate from a relative’s birthday party where he admitted to having a glass or two or two … which spurred the attempted DUI arrest.

Rayshard was begging the officers to let him go and allow him to walk home, that was no more than a couple of blocks away. The cops refused though and insisted on taking him in.

Once one of the officers tried putting cuffs on Rayshard, that he tried breaking free and making a run for it … which prompted both officers to join top of him. They all wrestled for somewhat before Rayshard got a hold of one of their tasers and surely got to his feet before they did.

He tried running, and allegedly pointed the taser at them too … seconds later, that he was shot twice in the back, which ended up killing him. Officials say his death was ruled a homicide.



Play video content



TMZ.com