Rayshard Brooks’ distraught relatives the cop who killed him be charged

Rayshard Brooks’ distraught family on Monday called for the cop who killed him to be arrested and pleaded ‘what else does America need to see?’ to believe there is a problem with systemic racing in policing.

Brooks, 27, died on June 12 after being shot twice in the back while running away from officer Garrett Rolfe in the parking lot of a Wendy’s in Atlanta.

Police had been called because Brooks was asleep in the drive-thru lane. He told police he’d been drinking when they arrived.

The situation was calm until the cops tried to cuff him after having him perform a breathalyzer test.

Then, Brooks struggled, tried to reach for one of the officer’s Taser guns, and ran.

Rolfe had been with the Atlanta Police Department for six years and recently completed de-escalation training.

Scroll down for video

Rayshard Brooks’ widow Tomika Miller said on Monday that it would take a ‘long time’ for their family to heal. She spoke while holding one of his three daughters

One of the man’s cousins had to leave the press conference because he became so emotional. He yelled on his way out ‘Y’all took my cousin from me. He wasn’t a criminal.’

He was fired from the department after video of Brooks’ death emerged and now could face murder charges. Devin Brosnan, the other cop there, has been placed on administrative leave.

The Brooks family on Monday begged for them to be brought to justice.

Tomika Miller said on Monday morning that she wants the cops involved in her husband Rayshard Brooks’ death to be put in jail

Chastity Evans, Brooks’ 27-year-old, niece said: No one walking this earth expects to be shot and killed like trash in the street for falling asleep in a drive-thru.

‘Rayshard has a family who loves him, who would have gladly came and got him. Not only are we hurt, we are angry. When does this stop?

‘We are not only pleading for justice, we are pleading for change,’ she said at an emotional press conference.

Chris Stewart,a lawyer for the family also shook his head and cried as he said he would likely return to the same podium in several months’ time to discuss another killing of an unarmed black man by police.

‘I’m really not sure what else America needs to see.

‘Sadly I’m probably going to be back here in a few months. With another case,’ he said.

Brooks’ widow, Tomika Miller, and some of his children were at the press conference.

She thanked protesters for their support and asked them to remain peaceful, saying: ‘His name will forever be remembered.

‘There’s no justice that can ever make me feel happy about what’s been done.

‘I can never get my husband back, get my best friend, tell my daughter he’s coming to take you to a swimming lesson.

‘It’s going to be a long time before this family heals….I’m just thankful for everyone if you could just keep it as a peaceful protest that would be wonderful.

‘We want to keep his name positive,’ she said.

Miller earlier gave an interview to CBS This Morning where she demanded justice.

‘I want them to go to jail. I want them to deal with the same thing as if it was my husband who killed someone else.

Brooks was shot and killed on June 12 in a Wendy’s drive-thru parking lot in Atlanta. He’d been drinking and was asleep at the wheel in the drive-thru lane when cops arrived. He moved his car to a spot in the lot but the cops tried to arrest him for being over the limit. That’s when he struggled and ran away from them, grabbing one of the cop’s Taser guns

FIRST ON @CBSNews: Tomika Miller, wife of Rayshard Brooks, who was fatally shot by Atlanta police at a Wendy’s, tells us the officers “need to be put away.” “If it was my husband who shot them, he would be in jail. He would be doing a life sentence.”

Ahead on @CBSThisMorning. pic.twitter.com/IqZ6Qiz5Pf — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 15, 2020

As he’s running away from Rolfe, Brooks (right) is seen turning around and pointing a Taser gun at the cop. That is what prompted Rolfe to shoot him twice in the back

Officer Garrett Rolfe (left), who pulled the trigger, was fired but has not been charged. Prosecutors say he may be charged as soon as Wednesday. Devin Brosnan (right) has been placed on administrative leave

‘If it was my husband who shot them, he would be in jail. He would be doing a life sentence. They need to be put away,’ she said.

Prosecutors say Rolfe may now face murder charges

She later said she felt like a ‘statistic’ having been left alone now to care for her four children.

‘I feel like I’m a statistic. I’m stuck being a single black parent. They took something from me,’ she said.

Brooks’ killing has added more fuel to the fire of the anti-police movement that has swept the country since the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Floyd died after a cop knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes despite him pleading that he could not breathe.

Brooks’ wife compared their deaths, saying: ‘Rayshard Brooks is everybody.

‘Just like George is everybody. We are all the people, we are all God’s children.

‘We should feel the pain of those who lost their life to senselessness over authority being taken way overboard.’

The Fulton County district attorney has said Rolfe could face charges this week.

He claimed that Rolfe was heard on video yelling ‘I got him!’ after shooting him.

‘If that shot was fired for some reason other than to save that officer’s life or to prevent injury to him or others, then that shooting is not justified under the law,’ he said.

Rolfe, circled, is the same age as Brooks. He is a six-year veteran of the department

An attorney representing the Brooks’ family says there was no need for the cop to use deadly force when he was only armed with a Taser.

‘If the officer had been a bit more empathetic and a bit less scared, we probably wouldn’t have a dead client,’ Stewart, the family attorney, said.

Rolfe, 27, had been with the force since 2013.

According to THV 11, he had recently completed training courses including one titled Use of Deadly Force and one in de-escalation.

Brosnan, who is now on administrative leave, has been with the force since 2018.

Erika Shields, the Atlanta Police Chief, resigned after the video surfaced but she has not commented publicly on the incident.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms said it was ‘heartbreaking’ and that she wished the officers had simply let Brooks call a friend to come to pick him up.

‘This has been hard and it has really been difficult for me to put aside my own anger and sadness during this time and really be able to articulate what our communities need to hear.

Brooks was running from the cop when he turned, pointed the Taser gun, and was shot dead

Rolfe was reportedly heard shouting ‘I got him!’ after shooting Brooks dead

Brooks with Miller and three of his four daughters. She said she now feels like a ‘statistic’ having been rendered a single black mother by the cops’ killing her husband

Protesters set fire to the Wendy’s on Saturday after footage of Brooks’ death emerged

‘What can you say? I’ve watched the bodycam video, I watched it for 30 minutes.

‘I watched the interaction with Mr. Brooks and it broke my heart.

‘When they talk about his daughter’s birthday party that he was planning for… this is not confrontational.

‘This was a guy that you were rooting for.

‘Even knowing the end, watching, you’re going, “just let him go. Let him go. Let him call somebody to pick him up.”

‘I think that’s the challenge we’re all facing as leaders right now. When these things continue to happen over and over again, we’re asking ourselves, how do we lead at this time?

‘We will get to the other side of this but in the meantime we’ve got to keep pushing,’ she said.

The Wendy’s was burnt down in protest on Saturday as outrage over his killing grew.