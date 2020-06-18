Rayshard Brooks’ Cousin Says He Died for a Higher Reason

Exclusive

Rayshard Brooks‘ death as a result of police will not be in vain, and will cause lasting changes in Atlanta … at least that’s how his family is viewing his legacy.

One of Rayshard’s cousins, Decatur Redd, tells TMZ … the family thinks the felony murder charge brought from the officer who fired the fatal shots is a start, and makes it feel just like Rayshard died for a reason.



Decatur says charging Garrett Rolfe, the fired cop who fatally shot Rayshard in the trunk, won’t restore his cousin, but it may help Georgia enact its first hate crime bill.

As we reported … Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard announced 11 charges against Rolfe Wednesday, including felony murder and multiple acts of aggravated assault.

Decatur tells us family members had trouble sleeping prior to the announcement, because they feared Rayshard’s killer would not be charged, which he says would have reopened lots of wounds in Atlanta.

That all changed, of course, following the D.A.’s announcement, and that he shared the emotions of this moment.