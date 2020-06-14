Rayshard Brooks Cooperative with Cops Before Being Shot to Death

The Atlanta PD has released human body cam video showing the interaction between Rayshard Brooks and cops in a Wendy’s parking lot moments before Brooks was shot and killed.

The conversation between Brooks and Officer Garrett Rolfe begins cordial. Rolfe suspects Brooks had been drinking and driving, although when cops came on scene Brooks had not been driving … he previously fallen asleep in his car.

Rolfe is attempting to get Brooks to admit he previously been drinking and driving, pressing him to have a field sobriety test. Brooks says he previously a few drinks during his daughter’s party, but which was it.



Brooks causes it to be clear … that he doesn’t want trouble and agreed to leave his car behind and walk home. Rolfe clearly views that comment as a confession Brooks is unable to drive.

Eventually, Brooks takes the test and the officer tries to handcuff him, and that is when a struggle ensues.

Again, Brooks was able to grab one of many officer’s tasers and run, so the officers knew a person accused of a non-violent misdemeanor was running far from them with a NON-LETHAL weapon, yet Brooks was shot three times.

The family lawyer is indignant the cops waited a lot more than 2 minutes to even check on Brooks once that he was down.