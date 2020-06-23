“The Brooks family is devastated,” family spokesman Ryan Julison told CNN. “They want to lay their loved one to rest. They’re not interested in any of the fanfare. They just want him to be laid to rest.”

King’s daughter, the Rev. Bernice A. King, will speak at Brooks’s funeral. The Rev. Raphael G. Warnock, the senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church and a Democratic candidate for US Senate, will give you the eulogy.

“Ebenezer is a parish for all people, a sanctuary for those who suffer,” Warnock said in a statement. “Rayshard was not a member of our church but he, and his loved ones, are a part of our family. We seek to embrace them, comfort them and walk beside them in the days ahead.”

A four-hour public viewing concluded Monday evening at Ebenezer, and a huge selection of people waited in an extended line to pay their respects to Brooks, CNN affiliate WSB reported

The casket found its way to a grayscale funeral hearse. Attached to the side of the hearse was a poster with a photo of Brooks that read “killed in Atlanta Georgia 2020.”

“I would love to say that I stand with them in solidarity,” she told CNN. “I am so, so sympathetic and empathetic about the loss of their loved one. That young man should not be dead, in my opinion, he was doing nothing, absolutely nothing, to bring on his death. He was really not a threat.”

Brooks was killed per day before daughter’s birthday party

Brooks leaves behind his widow, Tomika Miller, three young daughters and a 13-year-old stepson . He was shot and killed a day before his oldest daughter’s birthday party, his attorneys said.

“They had a birthday party for her … with cupcakes,” attorney Justin Miller said. “While we were sitting there talking to her mom about why her dad’s not coming home.”

“We still celebrated,” Tomika Miller told CNN. “It’s what her dad would have wanted.”

“I just feel like some of the system could, you know, look at us as individuals,” he said. “We do have lives, you know, was just a mistake we made, you know, and, you know, not, not just do us, as if we are animals. You know, lock us away.”

Brooks told the interviewer that he was arrested for false imprisonment and financial charge card fraud. He said his public defender told him he could easily get 10 years, so that he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a year in prison.

“I’m like, ‘oh my God, I have kids out here’ … so I’m trying to do the best option I can to be back to society,” that he said.

The fatal shooting

Brooks died after that he was shot in the trunk on June 12 by Atlanta police Garrett Rolfe.

The incident began when officer Devin Brosnan responded to a Wendy’s restaurant to find Brooks asleep in his car in the drive-through lane.

After a calm, lengthy interaction, Brooks failed a sobriety test, so when police moved to handcuff him, that he resisted and tried to fight off the officers. During the fight, Brooks took among the officers’ Tasers, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Video of the incident shows him running away, and that he appears to turn and point the Taser toward one of the officers. The officer, Rolfe, then fired his handgun 3 x, striking Brooks twice in the back as well as hitting a nearby occupied vehicle.

Rolfe was fired and Brosnan was placed on administrative duty

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard charged Rolfe with felony murder and 10 other accounts and charged Brosnan with aggravated assault for allegedly standing on Brooks’ shoulders as he lay dying.