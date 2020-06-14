Rayshard Brooks: Atlanta Wendy’s restaurant set on fire over fatal shooting

A Wendy’s drive-through restaurant in Atlanta has been set on fire, following the fatal shooting of a US black man by police.

Atlanta’s police chief has resigned after Rayshard Brooks, 27, was shot by an officer during a struggle on Friday evening. The officer has been fired.

He resisted arrest after having a failed breathalyser test, based on police, that have released bodycam footage of the incident.

Mr Brooks was initially questioned after dropping off to sleep inside his car in the queue at the drive-through restaurant.

Protesters in Atlanta have hit the streets this weekend calling for action following his death.

