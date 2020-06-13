Rayshard Brooks: Atlanta police shoot and kill black man during attempted arrest

Police in Atlanta shot and killed a black man during an attempted arrest at a Wendy’s restaurant on Friday night, at the same time of already heightened tension across the country over police brutality and racial violence.

Authorities said Rayshard Brooks, 27, had fallen asleep in his car in the drive-thru lane of the take out restaurant. After failing a sobriety test, police attempted to arrest Mr Brooks.

A video of just one part of the incident shows challenging on the ground between two officers and Mr Brooks, during which that he manages to break away with among the officer’s Tasers. He is then seen running far from the scene, being pursued by the officers, when three gunshots can be heard.





Police said Mr Brooks was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died after surgery.

The killing has sparked yet more protests in circumstances that had already seen large demonstrations over the police killing George Floyd by way of a Minneapolis police officer last month and the shooting to death of Georgia resident Ahmaud Arbery by two white men while jogging in February.

A crowd of demonstrators gathered Saturday outside the Atlanta restaurant where Brooks was shot.

“The people are upset,” said Gerald Griggs, an attorney and a vice president of Atlanta’s NAACP chapter, as he marched with protesters. “They want to know why their dear brother Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed when he was merely asleep on the passenger side and not doing anything.”

Even though Brooks struggled with officers, Mr Griggs said, “they could have used nonlethal force to take him down.”

Stacey Abrams, the Georgia Democrat who gained national prominence running for governor in 2018, tweeted Saturday of the shooting that “sleeping in a drive-thru must not end in death.”

“The killing of Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta last night demands we severely restrict the use of deadly force,” Abrams’ tweet said. “Yes, investigations must be called for — but so too should accountability.”

Atlanta Deputy Police Chief Timothy Peek told reporters at the scene Friday night that police had tried to use a Taser to subdue Mr Brooks, but “it was ineffective for the suspect,” “It did not stop the aggression of the fight. And so the suspect was able to simply take the officer’s Taser from him.”

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said his office had already gotten involved without waiting for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to finish its investigation.

“My office has already launched an intense, independent investigation of the incident,” Howard said in a statement, saying members of his staff “were on scene shortly after the shooting, and we have been in investigative sessions ever since to identify all of the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident.”

A statement from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that it was conducting an investigation in to the shooting and encouraged any witnesses in the future forward.

It said it had reviewed videos of the incident which “indicate that during a physical struggle with officers, Brooks obtained one of the officer’s Tasers and began to flee from the scene. Officers pursued Brooks on foot and during the chase, Brooks turned and pointed the Taser at the officer. The officer fired his weapon, striking Brooks.”

