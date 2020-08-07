Rays Place Yonny Chirinos On Injured List

The Rays have actually positioned starter Yonny Chirinos on the injured list, retroactive toAug 3, with best triceps muscles swelling, Juan Toribio of MLB.com tweets. The group remembered fellow righty Trevor Richards from its alternate training website to take Chirinos’ place.

Fortunately, expectations are that Chirinos will not be on the IL for long, perMarc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times While Charlie Morton, Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow eclipse him in the Rays’ rotation, Chirinos has actually been an efficient swingman for the club given that he debuted in2018 The 26- year-old has actually logged a 3.61 ERA/4.09 FIP with 7.61 K/9 and 2.21 BB/9 throughout his 231 2/3-inning profession. He amounted to 8 2/3 frames of one-earned run ball in 2 starts this season prior to landing on the IL.

Chirinos had actually been arranged to begin Saturday versus the Yankees, however it’s now uncertain who will take the ball for the Rays then. Richards might be a prospect, however, as he integrated for 48 begins as a Marlin and Ray from 2018-19 Although Richards was a satisfactory starter in those seasons, he started this year in rough style. After Richards enabled 6 made operate on 10 strikes in 5 1/3 innings in 2 looks, the Rays optioned him previously today.